Medical supplies from Canada arrive in India as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge

The Canadian Armed Forces have successfully touched down in Delhi with medical supplies as India struggles to contain a crippling second wave of COVID-19.

Nadir Patel, Canada’s high commissioner to India, welcomed the first consignment of what he described in a tweet as “urgently-needed” medical supplies including 25,000 vials of anti-viral remdesivir and 50 ventilators on Saturday.

“Canada continues to stand in solidarity with the people of India,” Canada’s foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau tweeted. “We must all unite and work together in the global fight against #COVID19.”

The first @CanadianForces plane carrying emergency medical supplies sent from Canada to #India has arrived in New Delhi. Canada continues to stand in solidarity with the people of India. We must all unite and work together in the global fight against #COVID19. https://t.co/DQREzgGQiU — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) May 8, 2021

India reported 401,078 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and a record high of 4,187 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Infections have surged throughout the country since February, with many blaming new, possibly more deadly and transmissible variants as well as the Indian government’s decision to allow crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies.

The catastrophic wave has been made worse by a country-wide oxygen shortage, leaving many COVID-19 patients to die in their hospital beds or suffocating in their cars, just outside hospital doors.

Touchdown of a @canadianforces CC-150 Polaris aircraft in New Delhi with the first consignment of urgently-needed #COVID19 medical supplies including 25,000 vials of Remdesivir & 50 ventilators. #CanadaStandsWithIndia🇨🇦🇮🇳#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ehfJndkbQg — Canada in India (@CanadainIndia) May 8, 2021

