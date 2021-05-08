Menu

Traffic

2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Mississauga’s west end: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 9:59 am
The collision happened just after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
The collision happened just after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Peel Regional Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Mississauga’s west end Saturday morning.

According to updates posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West near Promontory Drive, just east of Mississauga Road, before 7:20 a.m.

The update said a single vehicle went off the road and caught fire as well.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed as of Saturday morning.

Officers closed Burnhamthorpe Road West between Mississauga Road and The Credit Woodlands as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

More to come.

