2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Mississauga’s west end: police

Peel Regional Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Mississauga’s west end Saturday morning.
According to updates posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West near Promontory Drive, just east of Mississauga Road, before 7:20 a.m.
The update said a single vehicle went off the road and caught fire as well.
The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed as of Saturday morning.
Trending Stories
Officers closed Burnhamthorpe Road West between Mississauga Road and The Credit Woodlands as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments