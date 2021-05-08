2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Mississauga’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Mississauga’s west end Saturday morning.

According to updates posted on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West near Promontory Drive, just east of Mississauga Road, before 7:20 a.m.

The update said a single vehicle went off the road and caught fire as well.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t disclosed as of Saturday morning.

Officers closed Burnhamthorpe Road West between Mississauga Road and The Credit Woodlands as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

UPDATE:

– 2 people are confirmed deceased

– E/B Burnhamthorpe closed at Mississauga Rd

– W/B Burnhamthorpe closed at The Credit Woodlands

– Please find alternate route

– Media officers @OfficerCannon & @CstMaurice2357 ETA @ scene by 10am

-we’ll advise on where to meet media — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 8, 2021