Winnipeg crews tackle three ‘suspicious’ fires Friday afternoon

Winnipeg firefighters tackled three fires Friday afternoon and say all three of them are considered possible arsons.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The first fire started on Sherbrook Street in the 400 block. When crews got there at 1:28 p.m., garbage and a mattress were on fire. The fire was doused quickly.

However, the next fire on Maryland street was more serious.

View image in full screen

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Maryland at 1:43 p.m., where there they found a garage on fire and the flames spreading to the adjacent house.

It took an hour to put out that fire, said the city, and Winnipeg police were able to get people in the home out to safety.

The fire closed Maryland Street between Portage and Ellice avenues and was expected to stay closed through the afternoon rush hour.

View image in full screen

The third fire began on Home Street at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block, where firefighters found two vehicles on fire and the garage burning as well.

At 4:23 p.m., the fire was out, but the garage was destroyed and the neighbour’s house had heat damage. No one was in either structure at the time of the fire.

“The cause of all three fires remains under investigation but they are considered suspicious at this time,” said the city.

“It is not known at this time if the three are connected. Damage estimates are not currently available.”

View image in full screen