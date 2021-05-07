Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg crews tackle three ‘suspicious’ fires Friday afternoon

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg' Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg
WATCH: Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Winnipeg Friday afternoon, including this one on Maryland Street. Video submitted by Damian Peck.

Winnipeg firefighters tackled three fires Friday afternoon and say all three of them are considered possible arsons.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The first fire started on Sherbrook Street in the 400 block. When crews got there at 1:28 p.m., garbage and a mattress were on fire. The fire was doused quickly.

Read more: Union calls for change in Winnipeg paramedic culture after harsh survey results

However, the next fire on Maryland street was more serious.

Firefighters on scene on Maryland Avenue Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene on Maryland Avenue Friday afternoon. Damian Peck/Submitted

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Maryland at 1:43 p.m., where there they found a garage on fire and the flames spreading to the adjacent house.

Story continues below advertisement

It took an hour to put out that fire, said the city, and Winnipeg police were able to get people in the home out to safety.

The fire closed Maryland Street between Portage and Ellice avenues and was expected to stay closed through the afternoon rush hour.

Firefighters on scene on Maryland Avenue Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene on Maryland Avenue Friday afternoon. Matt Purchase/Global News

The third fire began on Home Street at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block, where firefighters found two vehicles on fire and the garage burning as well.

Click to play video: 'Crews busy with brush fires' Crews busy with brush fires
Crews busy with brush fires

At 4:23 p.m., the fire was out, but the garage was destroyed and the neighbour’s house had heat damage. No one was in either structure at the time of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cause of all three fires remains under investigation but they are considered suspicious at this time,” said the city.

“It is not known at this time if the three are connected. Damage estimates are not currently available.”

A garage was completely destroyed Friday in an afternoon fire on Home Street in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A garage was completely destroyed Friday in an afternoon fire on Home Street in Winnipeg. Matt Purchase/Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagWinnipeg Police Service tagFires tagWinnipeg firefighters tagSuspicious Fires tagHome Street tagmaryland avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers