COVID-19: Barrie Police warn of fines ahead of weekend protest in Sadlon Arena parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are warning of fines ahead of a weekend protest that’s planned to take place in the parking lot of the Sadlon Arena.

The demonstration is expected to be similar in nature to the anti-lockdown protests that have taken place at Meridian Place and Centennial Park over recent weekends.

“The Barrie Police Service and the City of Barrie do not support or permit these gatherings, as they are in contravention of provincial law,” officers said.

“The stay-at-home order does not allow you to leave your home for the purpose of attending this event, nor are gatherings with people outside of your household permitted under the province-wide shutdown.”

Police said anyone who attends the gathering may face fines or court dates with a provincial offence notice being served at the time of the event or up to 30 days after the offence date.

Story continues below advertisement

At the event, officers will focus on crowd control and police efforts may shift from enforcement of provincial legislation to reducing harm by ensuring the gathering stays peaceful.

“Do not attend unlawful gatherings. There are safer ways to voice your opinions without breaking the law and increasing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus,” Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood said in a statement.

“Following the advice of public health officials and compliance with COVID-19 related laws are everyone’s responsibility to reduce harm and stop the spread.”

The Sadlon Arena won’t be fenced off as police said the location will have the “least negative impact” on the community compared to other areas in Barrie.

1:47 Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough – Apr 24, 2021