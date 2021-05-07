Mount Allison professor suspended following ‘discriminatory conduct’ allegations

Send this page to someone via email

A professor at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University has been suspended following an investigation into alleged “discriminatory conduct.”

University spokesman Robert Hiscock confirmed in an email Friday that Rima Azar, an associate professor of health psychology, will not be teaching next fall.

READ MORE: Appeal court green-lights professor’s case against a New Brunswick university

Hiscock says the university had hired an independent investigator to review complaints about Azar’s interaction with students and about posts on her personal blog.

He says the complaints alleged discriminatory conduct but says he can’t provide details because of privacy concerns.

2:51 Mount Allison University president responds to sexual violence concerns Mount Allison University president responds to sexual violence concerns – Nov 12, 2020

Azar’s blog, called “Bambi’s Afkar,” criticizes Hamilton, Ont., for an “apparent Apartheid-style” COVID-19 vaccination policy of prioritizing people of colour and says Black Lives Matter is a radical organization.

Story continues below advertisement

Azar did not respond to a request for comment, but a GoFundMe campaign claiming to have been created by her indicates she was suspended without pay because of “false allegations.”