Crime

Arrests made in two separate Brantford homicides

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 7, 2021 3:20 pm
Brantford police have arrested two people in two separate homicides. View image in full screen
Brantford police have arrested two people in two separate homicides. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police have announced the arrests of two people in connection with two separate homicide investigations.

A Brantford man has been arrested in the shooting death of 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers, who was found dead in an apartment at Alfred and Wellington streets on April 17.

Police say Elijah Marfoh, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, firearms offences and breaching a court order, in what investigators are calling a targeted attack.

Police say they also arrested a 17-year-old youth Thursday in the shooting death of Isaiah Castillo.

The 20-year-old man was found dead on April 14 inside a residence on Diana Avenue, in what police believe to be a targeted incident.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of first-degree murder and numerous firearms-related offences and breach of court orders.

