Nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 116,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 2,692 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 110,023 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 43.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Just over 6,900 people are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, a death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Guelph for the first time since Feb. 24, raising the city’s death toll to 38.

WDG Public Health’s online portal shows a new death connected to an active outbreak at Guelph General Hospital that was declared on Tuesday.

Public health is also reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,101.

Active cases have increased by seven from the previous day to 166 with another 24 people recovering from the virus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,897.

In Wellington County, nine new cases are being reported on Friday as its case count reaches 1,470.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by five from the previous day to 92, with another 14 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,342.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 91 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 36 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 13 in intensive care.

