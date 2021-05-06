2 COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital says COVID-19 outbreaks are being declared on its 4 East and 7 East units.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon after four patients and one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“For the patients who tested positive, we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Marianne Walker, hospital president and CEO.

“Our ongoing priority is to ensure the safety of patients and staff who have worked diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19 during this challenging time of a third wave. We are greatly concerned about the surge of COVID-19 variants and ask everyone to do their part to reduce community spread.”

The hospital said enhanced measures have been put into place including closing 4 East and 7 East to new admissions except for COVID-19 patients.

All patients and staff in the units are being tested for the virus and droplet precautions are in effect for all patients in both units, the hospital said.

The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals

Officials said people should not feel the need to call the hospital, but anyone with concerns can contact 519-837-6440 ext. 2815.

The hospital has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks in the past, most recently in February when three patients and one staff member tested positive.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health doesn’t provide specific numbers for each hospital but currently, there are 34 hospitalizations in the region including 15 in intensive care.

