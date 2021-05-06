Menu

Health

2 COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Guelph General Hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 9:31 am
Front-line workers say the battle to get COVID-19 under control remains a constant struggle as ICU admissions continue day after day. Katherine Ward speaks with medical experts from across southern Ontario to see how hospitals are dealing with increased demands.

Guelph General Hospital says COVID-19 outbreaks are being declared on its 4 East and 7 East units.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon after four patients and one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against some variants

“For the patients who tested positive, we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Marianne Walker, hospital president and CEO.

“Our ongoing priority is to ensure the safety of patients and staff who have worked diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19 during this challenging time of a third wave. We are greatly concerned about the surge of COVID-19 variants and ask everyone to do their part to reduce community spread.”

The hospital said enhanced measures have been put into place including closing 4 East and 7 East to new admissions except for COVID-19 patients.

All patients and staff in the units are being tested for the virus and droplet precautions are in effect for all patients in both units, the hospital said.

Officials said people should not feel the need to call the hospital, but anyone with concerns can contact 519-837-6440 ext. 2815.

Read more: Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

The hospital has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks in the past, most recently in February when three patients and one staff member tested positive.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health doesn’t provide specific numbers for each hospital but currently, there are 34 hospitalizations in the region including 15 in intensive care.

