Canada

‘Don’t make it a time that COVID-19 spreads’: Kingston MOH suggests virtual Mother’s Day

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:45 pm
Dr. Kieran Moore, Kingston's medical officer of health, is asking residents to stay within their own households this Mother's Day. KFL&A Public Health

Kingston’s medical officer of health is asking local residents not to gather this Mother’s Day weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to spread in the region.

“We would hope that multiple different families don’t get together over this weekend, especially as our rates are increasing,” Dr. Kieran Moore said in a call with media Thursday.

Currently, Moore says the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the region is high, especially due to a recent outbreak at a construction site that has affected more than 50 locals and a total of 61 people as of Thursday.

Read more: Major COVID-19 outbreak linked to Kingston construction site, 32 cases associated

“We’ll have to make some sacrifices over these next several weeks, again, to limit the spread of the virus, because the risk in our community has never been so high,” Moore said.

As of Thursday, Kingston has 128 active cases of the virus, and although nearly half of those were outbreak-related, Moore said the virus is also spreading through small social gatherings, even those that are outside.

He’s advising anyone who wants to celebrate their mother this Sunday to do so virtually if she does not live in the same household.

“If you’re in the same household, please embrace and celebrate the Mother’s Day completely. But don’t make it a time that COVID can spread,” he advised.

Moore said if you decide to visit anyway, wear a mask and socially distance, even when outside. Still, he advises virtual visits are the safest option.

Read more: A total of 61 COVID-19 cases linked to Kingston construction site outbreak

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
