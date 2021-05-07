Menu



Crime

2 suspects at large following armed robbery at Orillia, Ont., business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 11:46 am
At about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, two men entered a West Street business with edged weapons, demanding money. View image in full screen
At about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, two men entered a West Street business with edged weapons, demanding money. Police handout

OPP say two male suspects are at large following an armed robbery at a business in Orillia, Ont., on Thursday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., two men entered a West Street business with edged weapons, demanding money.

They obtained cash before they fled on foot, according to police.

Officers patrolled the area but weren’t able to find the suspects.

The suspects were described by witnesses to be between 18 and 25 years old, about five feet six inches tall and wearing black pants, jackets and balaclavas, one of which was greenish/yellow on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
