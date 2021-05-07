2 suspects at large following armed robbery at Orillia, Ont., business

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say two male suspects are at large following an armed robbery at a business in Orillia, Ont., on Thursday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., two men entered a West Street business with edged weapons, demanding money.

They obtained cash before they fled on foot, according to police.

Officers patrolled the area but weren’t able to find the suspects.

The suspects were described by witnesses to be between 18 and 25 years old, about five feet six inches tall and wearing black pants, jackets and balaclavas, one of which was greenish/yellow on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

