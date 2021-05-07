Montreal police investigate two overnight suspected arson attacks

Send this page to someone via email

The SPVM arson squad is investigating after suspicious fires broke out at two small businesses in Montreal.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, a 911 call alerted authorities to a fire at Le Barbie Spa on Papineau Street in Montreal’s Plateau district.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

According to police, firefighters found indications that the fire had been deliberately set.

There were no reported injuries and no evacuations.

Approximately one hour later, another 911 call was placed after a fire broke out at Sources Oriental Hammam and Spa on Provencher Boulevard in Saint Leonard.

There were no injuries and no evacuations and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Indications that the fire had been deliberately set were found at the scene.

The Montreal arson squad will try to determine the exact cause of the fire.