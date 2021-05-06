Developer rebrands Capitol Condominiums to signal fresh start with project set to move forward

Send this page to someone via email

When plans to redevelop the Capitol 7 movie theatre in downtown Kingston began six years ago, the project was called the Capitol Condominiums.

With only one hurdle left to clear — final approval of the project by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal — the developer, Darryl Firsten, has rebranded the project.

The new name is Crown Condominiums.

“We’re starting into what is kind of a fresh new project here. It’s a fresh new building and a fresh new approach,” said Firsten, explaining the thought process.

“We thought fresh marketing would make sense at the same time. ”

The meeting with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal is set for May 31.

The current plan is for a nine-storey building with 182 residential units and six commercial spaces on the first floor.

“Two-thirds one-bedroom or one plus den, and then like a third three-bedrooms or two-bedrooms,” Firsten said, breaking down the composition of the residential units.

How much the residential units will cost is still being determined, according to Firsten.

“We haven’t finalized our numbers. We know the range that they’re in, but right now we’re just trying to establish construction costs, which are very challenging right now,” Firsten told Global Kingston.

Firsten says they are now in the process of contacting individuals that were interested in buying a unit six years ago when the project was first proposed.

“That was like the pre-pre marketing program and we said, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry this took a long time but we’re here and we’re going to make sure that you’re the first people in line.'”

Firsten hopes construction will begin shortly after the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing at the end of the month.

Construction is expected to take about two years and Firsten hopes people will be living in the project by the fall of 2023.

