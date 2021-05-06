Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Victoria for hate-motivated assault on woman, children

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 2:33 pm
An off-duty Victoria police officer was driving on Tuesday May 4 when they saw a shirtless man harassing and yelling at some people.
An off-duty Victoria police officer was driving on Tuesday May 4 when they saw a shirtless man harassing and yelling at some people. Victoria police

A man was arrested in Victoria Wednesday after what police called a “hate-motivated assault on a woman and her children.”

Police said just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, a non-uniformed Victoria police officer was driving in the 3000-block of Quadra Street when they saw a shirtless man yelling and posturing aggressively toward a man and his child.

Read more: Hidden Hate: Exposing the roots of anti-Asian racism in Canada

The man and the child moved away and were not harmed but the officer continued to follow the shirtless man towards Quadra Elementary School.

The officer called for more uniformed officers to attend, police said, and saw the suspect grab a broom handle and approach a woman walking with a stroller and her four children.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man spat at the family, yelling racial slurs about the family’s Asian ethnicity.

Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.' Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.
Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C – Apr 24, 2021

The non-uniformed officer approached to intervene and the man then attacked the non-uniformed officer’s vehicle, damaging it, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hundreds attend Vancouver rally against anti-Asian racism

When uniformed officers arrived, they arrested the man and he now faces charges of assault and mischief.

Police said they are treating this incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend a rally to Stop Anti-Asian Hate in Downtown Vancouver' Hundreds attend a rally to Stop Anti-Asian Hate in Downtown Vancouver
Hundreds attend a rally to Stop Anti-Asian Hate in Downtown Vancouver – Mar 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagVictoria police tagVictoria Police Department taganti-asian tagAnti-Asian Hate Crime tagVictoria Assault tagHate Crime Assault tagVictoria hate crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers