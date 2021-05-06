Morden residents, businesses asked to restrict water use due to severe drought

If you’re in Morden, you’ll have to wait a little while before washing your car at home or watering your landscaping.
The southern Manitoba city says it’s experiencing a severe drought — with current lake levels nearly seven feet below the full supply level — and as a result, it has put in place a response plan to help residents and businesses conserve city water.
The plan includes a shutdown of water use in non-essential industrial operations, an even/odd-day schedule for garden and food production watering, a shutdown of any pools or splash pads using city water, and other voluntary rationing for homeowners, restaurants and more.
Trending Stories
Morden’s goal is to reduce water use by up to 25 per cent.
Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments