Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Morden residents, businesses asked to restrict water use due to severe drought

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 12:05 pm
The city of Morden is experiencing severe drought conditions.
The city of Morden is experiencing severe drought conditions. City of Morden

If you’re in Morden, you’ll have to wait a little while before washing your car at home or watering your landscaping.

The southern Manitoba city says it’s experiencing a severe drought — with current lake levels nearly seven feet below the full supply level — and as a result, it has put in place a response plan to help residents and businesses conserve city water.

Read more: Southern Manitoba experiencing moderate to severe drought: climate researcher

Story continues below advertisement

The plan includes a shutdown of water use in non-essential industrial operations, an even/odd-day schedule for garden and food production watering, a shutdown of any pools or splash pads using city water, and other voluntary rationing for homeowners, restaurants and more.

Trending Stories

Morden’s goal is to reduce water use by up to 25 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba' Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba
Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba – Mar 31, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drought tagSouthern Manitoba tagMorden tagWater usage tagSevere Drought tagCity of Morden tagMorden drought tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers