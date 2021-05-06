Morden residents, businesses asked to restrict water use due to severe drought

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re in Morden, you’ll have to wait a little while before washing your car at home or watering your landscaping.

The southern Manitoba city says it’s experiencing a severe drought — with current lake levels nearly seven feet below the full supply level — and as a result, it has put in place a response plan to help residents and businesses conserve city water.

Following the Severe Drought Response Plan currently in effect, no landscape watering is allowed, including lawns, shrubs or newly planted trees if using City water. Let's all do our part to conserve water! 🚰 Read more here 👉 https://t.co/tHoxtdFvHo pic.twitter.com/qpnx6Ap703 — City of Morden 🍁 (@cityofmorden) May 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The plan includes a shutdown of water use in non-essential industrial operations, an even/odd-day schedule for garden and food production watering, a shutdown of any pools or splash pads using city water, and other voluntary rationing for homeowners, restaurants and more.

Morden’s goal is to reduce water use by up to 25 per cent.

3:19 Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba – Mar 31, 2021