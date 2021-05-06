LINC to be closed for maintenance, May 14 to 17

Send this page to someone via email

The city says it will be closing the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance next weekend.

Weather permitting, the plan calls for closure of the eastbound lanes starting at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 14, with the closure of the westbound lanes to begin later on Friday at 10 a.m.

The closures, in both directions, are scheduled to continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 17.



The city says crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway offramp leaving the eastbound LINC.

The westbound closure will stretch from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 onramps and the Rousseaux Street offramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Road onramps.

Given the nature of the work, the city stresses that the dates may change depending on that weather.

Updates will be posted at http://www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.