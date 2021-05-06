Menu

Health

Children aged 12-15 in Guelph can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12+' Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12+
Health Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. This is exciting news for families and doctors say it will bring Canada closer to achieving herd immunity against COVID-19.

Guelph’s public health unit says children aged 12 to 15 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement shared on Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health’s Twitter account on Thursday comes a day after Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone over the age of 12.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

Previously, the shot had only been approved for Canadians over the age of 16.

“This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of COVID-19 in children, and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” said Health Canada’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma.

Canada is the first country in the world to extend this approval to children.

While children aged 12 to 15 can pre-register in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health said it is not booking appointments for the group at this time.

“By pre-registering, we will be able to contact you as soon as there are appointments available for your group,” public health said.

Read more: Groups urge Ontario government to give health-care workers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

If anyone in this age category falls within another category, such as an essential worker, they should choose the highest on the list of categories on the pre-registration site.

More information on pre-registration can be found on public health’s website.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore

