Hydro One to upgrade transformer station in Hamilton’s west end this weekend

Hydro One says customers in Hamilton’s west end may have a momentary interruption of power this weekend as it upgrades local infrastructure.

A mobile transformer unit will keep homes and businesses energized during the repairs at Newton Transformer Station.

Crews will replace up to 30 insulators at the station that are more than 70 years old.

Hydro One and Alectra Utilities say the repairs will create a more stable and reliable supply of power.

Initially scheduled for last December, Hydro One says this project was delayed to the spring to minimize disruption to homes and businesses during the repairs.

Hydro One says the mobile transformer will supply the 8,500 customers who would have otherwise been without power during the repairs.

