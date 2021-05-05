40% of adults in MLHU area have at least 1 dose, COVID-19 vaccine access expands Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is providing updated information on how many residents have already been vaccinated as it moves to expand eligibility at mass vaccination clinics even further.

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says just over 40 per cent of adults in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We don’t have a perfect figure because we don’t get regular updates on the pharmacy campaign. We know generally what the numbers are, but we get those updates every week or so,” he explained.

“But we believe that we’ve given enough to cover just over 40 per cent of adults.”

Across Ontario, the province says 43 per cent of all adults have had at least one shot and it anticipates that number will rise to 65 per cent by the end of the month.

Mackie said the MLHU is “keeping up with the campaign across the province.”

View image in full screen This graph shows the percentage of residents in the region who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of May 1, 2021. Middlesex-London Health Unit

As part of the push to get more shots in arms, access to the vaccine will once again expand — this time to those aged 50 and older, as well as a large group of essential workers.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., anyone born in 1971 or earlier will be able to book a vaccine appointment, as will certain essential workers who cannot work from home identified as part of the First Group under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan.

That group of essentials workers includes workers in schools, emergency response personnel like police and fire, employees in food manufacturing and distribution, farm workers and more.

A list of those currently eligible can be found on the health unit’s website.

“And then that second group of essential workers will become eligible sometime next week,” Mackie says.

A full list of eligible employers under the Second Group (which includes grocery store workers, public transit workers, veterinarians and more) can be found here.

The health unit says essential workers will need a username and password from their employer to book an appointment.

Employers can pre-register online under the category “essential workers who cannot work from home,” the health unit says.

The health unit also says it will contact employers with appointment booking information once an essential worker group is eligible.

Appointments can be booked online, with new appointments opening daily at 8 a.m., or over the phone between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily at 226-289-3560.

