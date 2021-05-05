RCMP announce new rural commander for North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A new commander will oversee day-to-day policing duties for five small communities in the North Okanagan, the RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini, who joined the Vernon North Okanagan detachment in March after being recently promoted, will supervise policing operations in the communities of Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby and Spallumchen.

Mancini has been with the RCMP since 2002, and has been serving communities in B.C., and his home province of Manitoba. He will work out of Enderby.

Read more: Vernon RCMP make arrest after intruder scales residential building

His most recent post was Ucluelet, where he was the detachment commander. He says developing close ties in the community is incredibly important.

“Listening to and engaging with our communities to identify their concerns is a priority of mine,” said Mancini.

Story continues below advertisement

“My goal is to collectively establish and implement policing priorities that will address the concerns and needs of our communities.”

Mancini says he and his family enjoy hiking and exploring the outdoors, and that they always loved visiting the Okanagan.

1:58 RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna – Apr 13, 2021

“My wife and I were looking for a place that we could settle into and raise our kids,” said Mancini. “We have always loved visiting the Okanagan and were excited about the possibility of living here long term.

“I want to build on, and maintain, the already strong relationships the RCMP have with members of our communities, and to ensure the citizens of the North Okanagan receive the best policing service possible.”