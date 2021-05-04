Vernon RCMP make arrest after intruder scales residential building

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Lake Country man has been arrested and is in custody in Vernon after a man scaled up to a balcony on the second floor of a residential building.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, police were called to a break and enter in progress at a residential building on Gateby Place in Vernon, where an unknown man had gained entry to a private patio,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan officer.

Residents informed officers the man had made his way up to the eighth floor of the building.

“As police continued their search, an officer positioned outside spotted the suspect exiting through a back door,” said Terleski.

“The man tried to evade police on foot but was unsuccessful and was arrested without incident.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

