Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

N.S. mass shooter’s spouse pleads not guilty to unlawfully supplying him ammunition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 11:50 am
N.S. mass shooter’s spouse pleads not guilty to unlawfully supplying him ammunition - image View image in full screen

The common law spouse of the man responsible for killing 22 people in April 2020 in Nova Scotia is pleading not guilty to charges she illegally provided him ammunition.

Lisa Banfield, 52, is facing two counts of unlawfully providing the shooter with ammunition in the month leading up to the mass killings.

Read more: Common-law spouse added as defendant in lawsuit against Nova Scotia gunman’s estate

Defence lawyer Jessica Zita entered the not guilty plea on Banfield’s behalf by telephone today before a Dartmouth, N.S., provincial court judge.

Judge Theodore Tax today set dates in late March and early April 2022 for a five-day, judge-only trial, and dates this summer for pre-trial conferences.

Trending Stories

The original plea hearing was adjourned in March after it was determined the defence’s request for a private meeting with the judge and Crown before a plea wasn’t appropriate.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP have said Banfield and two others facing charges “had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s actions.”

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia marks 1st anniversary of mass shooting with Truro ceremony' Nova Scotia marks 1st anniversary of mass shooting with Truro ceremony
Nova Scotia marks 1st anniversary of mass shooting with Truro ceremony – Apr 18, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagShooting tagGun Violence tagnova scotia shooting tagPortapique tagGunman tagNS Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers