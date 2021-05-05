COVID-19 outbreak declared at Belleville General Hospital ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte Health Care (QHC) is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak at Belleville General Hospital.

According to the hospital organization, there are three new cases associated with an outbreak in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Last week, an outbreak was called at the hospital’s Quinte 5 unit, which, as of Tuesday, had 17 cases associated with it.

Quinte Health Care is treating the outbreak announced in the ICU on Wednesday and the outbreak in the Quinte 5 unit that was announced April 27 as separate outbreaks.

One ICU staff member and two patients tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time, QHC says.

“Neither patient is still in the ICU, but their cases meet case definition of an outbreak because they were hospital acquired, most likely when they were in ICU,” QHC said.

A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in a hospital when at least two cases, whether they are found in patients or staff, test positive in the same unit within a 14-day period.

All staff and patients on the unit will be tested for COVID-19 for surveillance reasons.

QHC says it is among 39 hospitals in Ontario currently managing COVID-19 outbreaks.