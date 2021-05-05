Menu

Health

Quebec reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video: '‘High probability’ that Quebec will approve mixing COVID-19 vaccines, top doctor says' ‘High probability’ that Quebec will approve mixing COVID-19 vaccines, top doctor says
Quebec’s national public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said Tuesday that there is a “high probability” that the province will approve the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines, but said officials are still going through the data to determine how effective it would be.

Quebec is reporting 915 new cases and five more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Of those deaths, one Quebecer died in the past 24 hours while two fatalities occurred between April 28 and May 3. Authorities say two deaths took place before April 28.

The immunization campaign saw another 57,033 doses given, for more than 3.3 million to date. The minimum age requirement has also been lowered to anyone who is 40 and older.

Quebec received its last batch of Pfizer vaccines Tuesday as part of the expected 440,000 doses for the week. It also got 140 doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine drive takes off as age eligibility drops to 40

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by six to 588. Of those patients, there are 152 in intensive care units across the province, a drop of three from the previous day.

Authorities say 39,961 tests were administered Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The province’s total numbers of infections stands at 354,390 while the death toll has now reached 10,964.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 334,000 since the health crisis began.

