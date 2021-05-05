Quebec reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 915 new cases and five more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Of those deaths, one Quebecer died in the past 24 hours while two fatalities occurred between April 28 and May 3. Authorities say two deaths took place before April 28.

The immunization campaign saw another 57,033 doses given, for more than 3.3 million to date. The minimum age requirement has also been lowered to anyone who is 40 and older.

Quebec received its last batch of Pfizer vaccines Tuesday as part of the expected 440,000 doses for the week. It also got 140 doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by six to 588. Of those patients, there are 152 in intensive care units across the province, a drop of three from the previous day.

Authorities say 39,961 tests were administered Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The province’s total numbers of infections stands at 354,390 while the death toll has now reached 10,964.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 334,000 since the health crisis began.