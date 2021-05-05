Police seek man who allegedly carried shotgun through Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are searching for a man who was allegedly carrying a shotgun in the city Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to a report of a man carrying what looked like a shotgun around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

There was a significant police presence, including canine search units, in the area of Huron Street and Knightsbridge Road on Tuesday night as part of the ongoing weapons investigation.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

According to police, the suspect is in his early 20s and was wearing a dark zipped hoodie, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has video surveillance to check their cameras for any individuals matching their description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers.

More details will be announced when they become available.