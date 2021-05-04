Menu

1 dead and 1 injured after Halton Hills crash, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A person has died and another person has been injured after a single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Tuesday, police say.

In an update posted on the Halton Regional Police Twitter account just before 6:45 p.m., officers said emergency crews were called to 5 Sideroad between Sixth Line and Trafalgar Road.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The circumstances leading up to the collision as well as the extent of the second person’s injuries weren’t disclosed as of Tuesday evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone in the area who might have surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call the service’s collision reconstruction bureau at 905-827-4777 ext. 5065.

