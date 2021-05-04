1 dead and 1 injured after Halton Hills crash, police say

A person has died and another person has been injured after a single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Tuesday, police say.
In an update posted on the Halton Regional Police Twitter account just before 6:45 p.m., officers said emergency crews were called to 5 Sideroad between Sixth Line and Trafalgar Road.
The circumstances leading up to the collision as well as the extent of the second person’s injuries weren’t disclosed as of Tuesday evening.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone in the area who might have surveillance or dashcam video was asked to call the service’s collision reconstruction bureau at 905-827-4777 ext. 5065.
