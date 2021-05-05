Regulator ‘intends’ to issue licence to reopen Hamilton-area retirement home affected by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The body that oversees retirement homes in Ontario is expected to reactivate the licence of an east Hamilton retirement home ordered closed a year ago due to a large COVID-19 outbreak.

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) says it “intends to issue a licence” to a new owner of the Rosslyn retirement home with conditions, including no decision-making authority from previous owners.

The applicant is listed as Laura Philp, according to the regulator’s database.

Five other conditions are expected to be met, says the RHRA, including the acquisition of experienced management from a licensed retirement home in Ontario and approval from the regulator that the home is clean and well-maintained.

The Rosslyn retirement residence was evacuated on May 15, 2020, during a coronavirus outbreak that impacted 64 residents and 22 staff, and left 16 dead.

The home was just one of seven licences retained by members of the Martino family, which owned the Royal Crest Lifecare, that were revoked by the RHRA, including Cathmar Manor, Dundas Retirement Place, Montgomery Retirement Home and Northview Seniors’ Residence.

Greycliff Manor in Niagara Falls and Sheridan Lodge in Brantford were the other homes affected.

All six of those homes have since had their licences re-issued with conditions tied to the financial stability and operational ability of the homes.

The RHRA expects to approve the permits when the sale of each home is confirmed.

Global News has reached out to a lawyer for the Martino family to request comment from the licensees of the homes impacted by previous revocation orders.