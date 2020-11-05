Downtown Hamilton retirement home ordered to retain new management

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton retirement home that’s associated with the family that owned Emerald Lodge and the Rosslyn Retirement Residence is being ordered to get new management.

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) has issued a management order to the licensee of Cathmar Manor that requires it to retain a manager that has been approved by the RHRA’s registrar.

The RHRA said it believes the licensee cannot or will not properly operate the home without assistance, citing a list of ways the home has failed to comply with the Retirement Homes Act.

That includes a lack of staff training, a failure to properly keep records and administer medication, inadequate response to falls at the home, a lack of nutrition and food services, temperature control, failure to comply with a Compliance Order, and a failure to follow COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.

Paul Johnson, director of Hamilton’s emergency operations centre, notified councillors about the management order at the Cathmar while giving an update on the status of Emerald Lodge, which was formerly owned and operated by a member of the Martino family.

“The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority has issued … a management order to another retirement home and residential care facility from this ownership group,” said Johnson during Thursday’s emergency and community services committee meeting.

The residential care facility on Emerald Street, which is currently in receivership, was evacuated on Oct. 23 due to public health, fire, and bylaw concerns.

By the time it was evacuated, Johnson said conditions had deteriorated to the point where it was no longer suitable for anyone to live in.

“The degradation of this home in the last month before we decanted it was something we’ve never seen,” said Johnson.

The state of Emerald Lodge led Johnson to take what he called “an unusual step” and inform the facility’s receiver that the city will not be subsidizing or re-issuing any licenses to whoever ends up buying the property.

He said both the evacuation at Emerald Lodge and the RHRA’s management order to Cathmar Manor has caused the city to take a closer look at its residential care system.

“We’re trying to take this step back approach and ensure that we understand what’s happening within the system itself and we understand where best to invest our time and energies while we stabilize a few homes that seem to be in a bit of flux at the moment.”

As of Thursday, 25 former residents of Emerald Lodge have found permanent new housing or are in the process of transitioning into a permanent home.

Four remain in a temporary shelter, and Johnson said they may remain there for a little while until the city can address their “specific housing needs.”

Attorney Robert S. Brown, who is representing members of the Martino family after the RHRA revoked the Rosslyn Retirement Home’s license, wrote in an email to Global News that his clients are complying with the RHRA management order.

The Rosslyn was the home of Hamilton’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

The facility near Gage Park was evacuated in mid-May as the virus went on to infect 64 residents and 22 staff, with 16 residents losing their lives.