More than half of Canadians with group life insurance have no other coverage: survey

“I saw a lot of my older coworkers who were in their 50s and 60s who all of a sudden got laid off and they couldn’t get (affordable) life insurance,” Choi says. Read more: Cancer patient was cut off from work disability benefits for 10 months — his story has warning for everyone For healthy individuals, the average cost of a term life insurance worth $500,000 available through PolicyMe is less than $26 a month per men and less than $20 a month for women at age 30. But that cost rises to nearly $95 a month for men and more than $65 a month for women at age 50, according to the insurance platform.Term life insurance guarantees a certain payout for set premium for a limited coverage period, such as 10 years, 20 years or until age 65. When the term ends, you can let the policy expire or get more insurance, typically at a higher premium. Permanent life insurance — which includes whole and universal life insurance — provides life-long coverage at a set premium, with your beneficiaries getting a tax-free payout after you die. For healthy individuals, the average cost of a term life insurance worth $500,000 available through PolicyMe is less than $26 a month per men and less than $20 a month for women at age 30. But that cost rises to nearly $95 a month for men and more than $65 a month for women at age 50, according to the insurance platform.Term life insurance guarantees a certain payout for set premium for a limited coverage period, such as 10 years, 20 years or until age 65. When the term ends, you can let the policy expire or get more insurance, typically at a higher premium.

With both term and permanent life insurance, the older you are and the poorer your health when you take out the policy, the higher your insurance rate, Marr says.

3:27 Money 123: Why workplace disability insurance may not be enough Money 123: Why workplace disability insurance may not be enough – May 27, 2019

Consider your workplace life insurance 'a bonus'

There are plenty of online calculators that will help you decide how much life insurance you need. But should you include the payout you’d get from your workplace policy in the calculation?

Story continues below advertisement

Choi says the more prudent course of action is to pay for enough life insurance out of your own pocket.

“Just get a policy that protects you and your family and don’t even think about your (work) insurance,” he says.

Treating your individual policy as a top-up of your group benefits is risky, he argues, because you may lose the latter at any time.

If that happens, you wouldn’t be able to boost your existing individual coverage — you’d have to take out a whole new policy, Marr says.

Some policies have a rider that guarantees you’ll be able to buy additional coverage in the future without a medical exam, he notes. But you’d still have to sign up for a new policy based o an older age, he adds.

Bottom line: you should treat your employer-sponsored life insurance as a nice top-up of your own individual policy — not the other way around, Choi says.

“Consider it a bonus.”

About the survey: The poll was conducted by PolicyMe from August 12 to August 16, 2020 with a representative sample of 1,001 online Canadians with life insurance who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French.

Advertisement