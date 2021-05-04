Menu

Comments

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Conestoga College’s Waterloo campus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:48 pm
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Conestoga College’s Waterloo campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The school says two students who are learning at the campus have tested positive which caused Waterloo Public Health to declared an outbreak at the school for the first time.

Read more: Less than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations completed in Waterloo Region on Monday

“The students have completed their studies for the semester and are in self-isolation. Individuals who may have been in close contact with them have been notified by public health officials and are also self-isolating,” the college said in a statement posted on its website.

“There is no increased risk of COVID-19 to the broader Conestoga community.”

Read more: Active number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region falls to 541

This is the seventh outbreak that has been declared at a post-secondary institution in the region with three having been declared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at each of Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.

It is also one of the 19 COVID-19 outbreaks which are currently active in Waterloo Region.

