Crime

3 arrested after report of shots fired at Peachland residence, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:15 pm
West Kelowna RCMP say a firearm was discharged during the course of an assault in Peachland last Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
West Kelowna RCMP say a firearm was discharged during the course of an assault in Peachland last Friday afternoon. Global News

A report of shots fired at a Peachland residence on Friday led to three people being arrested, West Kelowna RCMP say.

Police say the incident allegedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, April 30, and that it involved an assault with a weapon inside a residence along the 7200 block of Highway 97 South.

“Further information was that a firearm was discharged during the course of the assault, and the three suspects departed in a red pickup truck,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Police added that officers contained the area, and safely brought out all the residence’s occupants.

The suspects and the red truck, meanwhile, were soon located behind a business in Peachland. All three were taken into custody without incident, and the vehicle was seized pending further investigation.

Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services were also involved in the search.

“The male victim was treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services for minor injuries,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré. “Luckily, no one at the residence was injured due to the discharge of the firearm.”

Police say the three suspects were released from custody, without charges, but that the incident is still being investigated.

