Active number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region falls to 541

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in almost a month on Tuesday.

The agency says there are 541 active cases in Waterloo Region, the lowest number since April 12, when that number stood at 527.

It announced 47 new positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 14,459.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 64.3.

Another 65 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 13,648.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported for the sixth straight day, leaving the death toll in the area at 252.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 NACI’s mixed messaging on ‘preferred’ COVID-19 vaccine sparks confusion NACI’s mixed messaging on ‘preferred’ COVID-19 vaccine sparks confusion

There have been no new deaths reported in May after nine were reported in Waterloo Region last month.

There are 52 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with 34 of those receiving intensive care.

A portion of those are from out of the region, as at least 20 patients have moved to area hospitals from the Toronto area since April 20.

There are now 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after new ones were declared at Conestoga College, a pharmacy, a food and beverage location and RisingOaks Early Learning in Kitchener.

This is the first outbreak that has been declared at the college.

An outbreak was also declared over at a retail location.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest increase in daily cases since April 1 when 2,557 new cases were recorded.

According to Tuesday’s report, 931 cases were recorded in Toronto, 653 in Peel Region, 275 in York Region, 147 in Durham Region and 128 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 125 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,143 as 25 more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement