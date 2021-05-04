Menu

Crime

6 charged with cocaine trafficking in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:09 pm
On Friday shortly after midnight, officers executed two search warrants at a home on West Street and at an apartment on Mississaga Street. View image in full screen
On Friday shortly after midnight, officers executed two search warrants at a home on West Street and at an apartment on Mississaga Street. Police handout

Six people have been charged in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Friday shortly after midnight, officers executed two search warrants at a home on West Street and at an apartment on Mississaga Street.

Read more: Drug-trafficking charges laid after vehicle stopped in Orillia, Ont., police say

Police say eight people were arrested in the two residences, six of whom have been charged.

Officers say they also seized cocaine and cash from the residences.

John Blais, 50, from Orillia, Kara Doyle, 27, from Orillia, Kevin Marius, 18, from Oakville, Larry Randell, 40, from Orillia, Amanda Zimmerman, 28, from Orillia and a 17-year-old who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act were all charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.

The five adults were all released on form 10 undertakings and will appear in court at the end of June.

Read more: 2 additional people charged in connection with Orillia, Ont., drug-trafficking bust

The 17-year-old was held for a bail hearing, and the two additional people who were initially arrested were released unconditionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

