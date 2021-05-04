Nova Scotia offers extra $12 million to businesses hit by latest COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is offering more than $12 million in additional support to businesses hit by the latest COVID-19 lockdown in the province.

Inclusive Economic Growth Minister Labi Kousoulis said Tuesday the new Small Impact Business Grant targets businesses directly affected by the provincewide lockdown that went into effect last Wednesday.

Eligible businesses will receive a one-time grant equalling 15 per cent of their sales revenue for April 2019 or February 2020, up to a maximum of $5,000.

Kousoulis says newer businesses established after March 15, 2020, will see the grant amount calculated as 15 per cent of the sales revenue for any month from April 2020 to March 2021.

The minister says the government will also defer certain administrative fees until June 30 for businesses that were required to close or were significantly curtailed by the current public health restrictions, adding that workers’ compensation premium payments will be deferred until the end of July.

Under the lockdown, non-essential indoor services and businesses are closed until at least May 12.

