Health

Nova Scotia reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, active total closing in on 1,000

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:12 pm
Nova Scotia reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, active total closing in on 1,000 - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update after the province recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

So far, the province has 943 active cases.

Out of the new cases, 130 are in the central zone, nine are in the eastern zone, four are in the northern zone and three in the western zone. 

There are 40 people in hospital, six of whom are in ICU.

N.S. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, growing number of hospitalizations

More specific details will be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT.

The event will be livestreamed here.

Vaccination for people aged 50 and older

Starting Monday, people aged 50 and older can book appointments for Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

The province said all community clinics and many participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group.

Nova Scotia’s first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic will also open on May 10, at the Dartmouth General Hospital. This clinic will be for people 50 and older.

The province said appointments will be posted Tuesday.

