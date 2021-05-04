Menu

Crime

Man charged following hit-and-run in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 12:46 pm
At about 7 a.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 7th Line, where officers say a vehicle was rear-ended. View image in full screen
At about 7 a.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 7th Line, where officers say a vehicle was rear-ended. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a hit-and-run in Innisfil, Ont., on Monday morning.

At about 7 a.m., police were called to the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 7th Line, where officers say a vehicle had been rear-ended.

Read more: South Simcoe police investigate following fatal crash in Innisfil, Ont.

According to police, the suspect vehicle left the scene but the driver was found at a nearby address.

Ryan Walker, 27, from Innisfil, was subsequently charged with failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, driving while under suspension and breach of probation.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released with a future court date.

