Man charged following hit-and-run in Innisfil, Ont.

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a hit-and-run in Innisfil, Ont., on Monday morning.

At about 7 a.m., police were called to the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 7th Line, where officers say a vehicle had been rear-ended.

According to police, the suspect vehicle left the scene but the driver was found at a nearby address.

Ryan Walker, 27, from Innisfil, was subsequently charged with failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, driving while under suspension and breach of probation.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The accused was released with a future court date.

