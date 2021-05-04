Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Apartment fire at Sopa Tower handled by Kelowna Fire Department

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:37 am
The Kelowna Fire Department was called around 11 p.m. to an apartment fire on Pandosy Street. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department was called around 11 p.m. to an apartment fire on Pandosy Street. Global News

Firefighters arrived at Pandosy’s Sopa Tower around 10:45 p.m. Monday to find flames on a deck of the fourth floor.

Eighteen firefighters, along with three engines, two ladders and a rescue truck, quickly doused a fire that was contained to the deck only.

“The fire will be investigated tomorrow but initial findings do not point to any suspicious circumstances,” said Tim Light, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP, fire department investigating increase in suspicious fires

The apartment did sustain some water and smoke damage but no one was hurt in the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that working smoke alarms save lives.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville' West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagApartment Fire tagKelowna Fire Department tagOkanagan Fire tagPandosy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers