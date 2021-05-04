Apartment fire at Sopa Tower handled by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters arrived at Pandosy’s Sopa Tower around 10:45 p.m. Monday to find flames on a deck of the fourth floor.

Eighteen firefighters, along with three engines, two ladders and a rescue truck, quickly doused a fire that was contained to the deck only.

“The fire will be investigated tomorrow but initial findings do not point to any suspicious circumstances,” said Tim Light, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

The apartment did sustain some water and smoke damage but no one was hurt in the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that working smoke alarms save lives.

