Kelowna RCMP, fire department investigating increase in suspicious fires

Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating an increase in human-caused fires throughout the city.

According to police, since January, local officers and the Kelowna Fire Department have responded to a significant increase in dumpster fires near local businesses, in addition to other fires along the Rail Trail.

Police say a number of the fires are suspicious in nature.

“A preliminary examination of the scene suggests that the fires were human-caused and are currently under investigation,” said Cpl. Jessica Coutney, Kelowna RCMP fire investigator.

“Our investigators continue to work very closely with the Kelowna Fire Department, as specially trained fire investigators perform full examinations of the fire scenes and collect physical evidence to determine the cause of the fires.”

If you witnessed suspicious activity regarding fires within the city and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

