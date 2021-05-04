Menu

Crime

2 more people charged in 2018 Chestermere homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:12 am
RCMP on scene of a homicide in Chestermere on Monday, Nov. 26. View image in full screen
RCMP on scene of a homicide in Chestermere on Monday, Nov. 26. Global News

Two more people have been charged in relation with a homicide that took place in 2018 in a community east of Calgary.

On Nov. 26, 2018, Chestermere RCMP were called a home in the area of West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews.

Read more: Murder charge laid in 2018 shooting death of Chestermere man

An altercation took place inside the home and one man was shot, according to RCMP. Dennis Lewis, 41, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

In March 2021, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged 37-year-old Richard Michael Sikora, of Calgary, with second-degree murder. At the time, police said they believed others were involved in the homicide.

In April, 36-year-old Joseph Pillay was arrested in Vancouver and charged with first-degree murder.

RCMP release video footage in relation to 2018 Chestermere homicide
RCMP release video footage in relation to 2018 Chestermere homicide – Mar 23, 2021

In a news release Tuesday morning, RCMP said two additional people have been charged in relation to the homicide.

Jacob Tolchinsky, 29, and Justin Gittens, 37, both of Calgary, are charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: RCMP seek information in Chestermere homicide investigation

Tolchinsky and Gittens remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on May 4.

Chestermere is a bedroom community of Calgary, located just east of the city.

