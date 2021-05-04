COVID-19: Ottawa opens Infinity Centre vaccine clinic for ‘hot spot’ neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is opening a new community clinic site to help vaccinate residents of at-risk communities against COVID-19.

The Infinity Centre at 2901 Gibford Dr. will primarily accommodate residents of nearby neighbourhoods that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The city said in a statement last Monday that the south-end convention centre is well-positioned to vaccinate residents in the K1T and K1V postal codes, which have been designated “hot spots” by the province, as well as some of the other at-risk neighbourhoods Ottawa Public Health has identified.

Appointments at the site will be available through the provincial vaccine booking system.

Currently, residents aged 18 and older in the province’s hot spots and in the Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont, Emerald Woods–Sawmill Creek, Hunt Club East-Western Community and Greenboro East neighbourhoods are eligible for vaccination.

On Thursday, eligibility will expand to include all Ottawa residents aged 50 and older, an initial group of people who can’t work from home and those with certain high-risk health conditions.

Ottawa so far has set up community vaccination sites at City Hall, the Eva James Memorial Centre, the Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, the St. Laurent Complex and the Nepean Sportsplex, with plans to open an additional site at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park soon.

