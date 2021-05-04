Menu

Canada

London police seek missing 14-year-old girl

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 9:50 am
London police say Jordyn Ordish, 14, was last heard from at 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. View image in full screen
London police say Jordyn Ordish, 14, was last heard from at 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. via London police

London police have provided a description and two photographs as officers search for a missing teenage girl.

Police say that Jordyn Ordish, 14, was last heard from at 2 a.m. Tuesday and that family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Read more: Police locate missing London woman

She’s described by police as five feet four inches tall and 160 pounds. She is said to have long brown hair dyed burgundy.

“Her clothing description is unknown, however, she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with orange writing on the chest, and Nike slide flip flops,” police say.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
