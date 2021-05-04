London police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

London police have provided a description and two photographs as officers search for a missing teenage girl.

Police say that Jordyn Ordish, 14, was last heard from at 2 a.m. Tuesday and that family and police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described by police as five feet four inches tall and 160 pounds. She is said to have long brown hair dyed burgundy.

“Her clothing description is unknown, however, she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with orange writing on the chest, and Nike slide flip flops,” police say.

PS RT #MISSINGPERSON LONDON, ON (May 4, 2021) – The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Jordyn Ordish of London. Read more here: https://t.co/3VMJyKFoUf #MISSING #ldnont pic.twitter.com/7wxZmHFdud — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) May 4, 2021

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).