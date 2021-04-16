Police search for missing London woman

Send this page to someone via email

The London police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 27-year-old London woman who was last seen in the west end of the city.

Raelynn Chase was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Rollingwood Circle and Sleightholme Avenue.

She was wearing a purple sweater, black pants and black sandals at the time.

Police say Chase is 5’4″, 140lbs, with black curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Advertisement