London pair charged after police track down stolen Porsche

Two Londoners are facing charges after police say they recovered a stolen vehicle in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.

According to police, a citizen reported that a 2016 Porsche was stolen from a driveway in west London. An officer located the stolen vehicle around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Clarke Road and Gore Road.

Additional officers were called to the scene, as police attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to police, when an officer activated the emergency lights on his police vehicle, the Porsche reversed at a high rate of speed away from police, driving it onto a sidewalk and eventually hitting a hydro pole in the 1900-block of Royal Crescent.

When officers attempted to arrest the occupants of the vehicle, police say the male driver resisted arrest, while the female passenger was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man from London has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired driving, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, and driving a vehicle without a licence.

A 39-year-old woman, also from London, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was expected to be in court. The woman has a future court date set in August.