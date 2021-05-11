Menu

Crime

London pair charged after police track down stolen Porsche

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 11, 2021 11:40 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

Two Londoners are facing charges after police say they recovered a stolen vehicle in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.

According to police, a citizen reported that a 2016 Porsche was stolen from a driveway in west London. An officer located the stolen vehicle around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Clarke Road and Gore Road.

Additional officers were called to the scene, as police attempted to stop the vehicle.

Read more: Suspicious fire causes $100k in damage on Adelaide Street: London police

According to police, when an officer activated the emergency lights on his police vehicle, the Porsche reversed at a high rate of speed away from police, driving it onto a sidewalk and eventually hitting a hydro pole in the 1900-block of Royal Crescent.

Trending Stories
When officers attempted to arrest the occupants of the vehicle, police say the male driver resisted arrest, while the female passenger was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man from London has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired driving, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, and driving a vehicle without a licence.

Read more: London, Ont., officer guilty of discreditable conduct over harassment

A 39-year-old woman, also from London, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was expected to be in court. The woman has a future court date set in August.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagOPP tagLondon Police tagStolen Vehicle tagPorsche tag

