Calgary police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Calgary police are working with the Missing Children Society of Canada to locate a teen who hasn’t been seen in a week.

In a Monday news release, police said 14-year-old Patricia Weed was last seen in the community of Woodlands in the southwest at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, April 26.

The teen is described as being 5’6″ tall, with a slim build and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with blue tips.

When she was last seen, Weed was wearing a navy blue jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black hoodie with the world “Goat” in gold on the front, black sweatpants with a green stripe down the leg, and black sneakers.

Police said investigators are worried for Weed’s welfare.

“Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partner, the Missing Children Society of Canada, in hopes of locating Weed as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information on Weed’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.