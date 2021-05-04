Connor McDavid hits 91 points as Edmonton Oilers clinch playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot Monday night with a 5-3 victory over the Canucks in Vancouver.

The Oilers are going to the NHL post-season in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2001.

It took less than four minutes for the Oilers to take the lead. Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi notched his 13th goal of the season, finishing off a passing play with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Nate Schmidt scored for Vancouver later in the first.

Tyson Barrie put the Oilers back in front by burying a rebound 18 ticks into the second.

McDavid notched his 30th of the season when his wrist shot went through Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby and skittered over the goal line.

Vancouver forward J.T. Miller posted a quick reply to cut the Oilers’ edge to 3-2.

Edmonton forward Dominik Kahun came right back with a one-timer in the final minute of the first. Dmitry Kulikov picked up an assist for his first point with the Oilers.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser scored off a faceoff win with 3:27 to go in the third.

McDavid put it away with an empty-netter with one minute to go.

McDavid is up to 91 points with six games left in the regular season.

Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves to improve to 12-11.

The Oilers and Canucks will play again Tuesday night. It’s on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.