RCMP investigating after 40 lobster traps belonging to Mi’kmaq First Nation cut off

The RCMP announced Monday that 40 lobster traps have been cut off their buoys near Petit-de-Grat on April 29 and 30.

In a release, police said the traps could not be recovered.

The authorities also noted that the total loss of the traps and the catch contained within is approximately $10,000.

The RCMP said they have identified a person of interest, and that the investigation is ongoing.

On April 30, a Mi’kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton said federal fisheries officers seized 37 lobster traps that were set on that day by an Indigenous harvester.

The Potlotek First Nation, located about 75 km south of Sydney, N.S., issued a news release indicating the community had authorized the traps as part of its livelihood fishery.

Chief Gerald Toney, fisheries lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, said in a release that the harvester was operating under the community’s plan and was doing so within a federal commercial season.

— With files from Canadian Press

