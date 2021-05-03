Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating after 40 lobster traps belonging to Mi’kmaq First Nation cut off

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 3:42 pm
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Press/HO - Inka Milewski

The RCMP announced Monday that 40 lobster traps have been cut off their buoys near Petit-de-Grat on April 29 and 30.

In a release, police said the traps could not be recovered.

The authorities also noted that the total loss of the traps and the catch contained within is approximately $10,000.

Read more: Fishermen remove Indigenous lobster traps despite ‘positive’ meeting between DFO, Sipekne’katik chief

The RCMP said they have identified a person of interest, and that the investigation is ongoing.

On April 30, a Mi’kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton said federal fisheries officers seized 37 lobster traps that were set on that day by an Indigenous harvester.

Trending Stories

The Potlotek First Nation, located about 75 km south of Sydney, N.S., issued a news release indicating the community had authorized the traps as part of its livelihood fishery.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Gerald Toney, fisheries lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, said in a release that the harvester was operating under the community’s plan and was doing so within a federal commercial season.

— With files from Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'DFO pulls about 500 lobster traps from St. Mary’s Bay' DFO pulls about 500 lobster traps from St. Mary’s Bay
DFO pulls about 500 lobster traps from St. Mary’s Bay – Nov 26, 2020

 

