Ottawa reports 139 COVID-19 cases, workplace outbreaks down

The number of workplace COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is lower to start the week, according to the latest statistics from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 34 ongoing outbreaks in the city as of Monday.

Five of those affect workplaces — two warehouses, a manufacturing facility, a retail store and a restaurant. That’s down from 10 workplace outbreaks as of Friday.

Meanwhile, OPH reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, following increases of 174 cases on Sunday and 156 on Sunday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa now stands at 166.9 per day, down from averages of just below 200 per day last week.

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate is also down to seven per cent on Monday, compared with 7.6 per cent in the previous period.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city dipped below 2,000 over the weekend, now sitting at 1,912.

There are 107 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 29 in the intensive care unit. OPH says that 89 per cent of acute care beds and 70 per cent of ICU beds are currently occupied across the city’s health-care system.

One additional person has died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the local death toll of the pandemic to 510.

Vaccination progress

Meanwhile, Ottawa administered nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

There are now 340,121 Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing 39 per cent of the eligible population. That’s up from 322,149 people as of Friday.

The city’s total number of vaccines administered were lower over the week of April 25, with 51,170 jabs given over the week compared to more than 59,000 doses administered in the two preceding weeks.

Ontario is looking to ramp up vaccine distribution over the coming weeks, with all adults expected to be eligible to book a vaccination appointment by the end of May.

The following demographics in Ottawa have already received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

90 years and older: 8,035 people, 90.8 per cent of age group

80-89 years: 29,988 people, 89.4 per cent of age group

70-79 years: 66,660 people, 88 per cent of age group

60-69 years: 93,410 people, 78.6 per cent of age group

50-59 years: 64,029 people, 45.8 per cent of age group

40-49 years: 37,036 people, 27.5 per cent of age group

30-39 years: 20,167 people, 12.7 per cent of age group

20-29 years: 16,049 people, 9.9 per cent of age group

10-19 years: 2,298 people, two per cent of age group

