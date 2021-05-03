Menu

Crime

Neighbour charged with assault after Guelph woman punched twice: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:52 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 30-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 30-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after a woman was punched in the head twice by her neighbour on Sunday morning.

The woman called police at around 7 a.m. to report the alleged assault.

Read more: Late-night food run leads to impaired driving charge, Guelph police say

Police said she reportedly heard yelling coming from another unit in a downtown apartment building.

“When she went to check on the occupants, a male opened the door and punched her in the head twice following a short verbal confrontation,” police said in a news release.

The victim was not injured.

Police said when officers arrested the suspect, he was also found to be wanted on several outstanding charges.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion, shootings

A 30-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault and breaching probation in connection to Sunday’s incident, but he is also charged with several property crimes and other offences related to a warrant.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimedowntown guelphdowntown guelph crimeGuelph police assaultneighbour assaulted

