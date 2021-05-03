Neighbour charged with assault after Guelph woman punched twice: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after a woman was punched in the head twice by her neighbour on Sunday morning.

The woman called police at around 7 a.m. to report the alleged assault.

Police said she reportedly heard yelling coming from another unit in a downtown apartment building.

“When she went to check on the occupants, a male opened the door and punched her in the head twice following a short verbal confrontation,” police said in a news release.

The victim was not injured.

Police said when officers arrested the suspect, he was also found to be wanted on several outstanding charges.

A 30-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault and breaching probation in connection to Sunday’s incident, but he is also charged with several property crimes and other offences related to a warrant.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.

