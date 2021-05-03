Late-night food run leads to impaired driving charge: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man’s cravings for some late-night food on Sunday left him with an impaired driving charge.

In a news release on Monday, police said they received a call at around 10:20 p.m. from someone reporting that a man was sleeping in his car near a downtown fast-food restaurant.

Officers arrived and woke up the driver who police said was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

“He told officers he wanted food and drove to the location,” police said.

After the man was arrested, police said breath tests at the station revealed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

A 38-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired driving and will make a court appearance in June.

The suspect’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

