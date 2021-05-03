Menu

Crime

Late-night food run leads to impaired driving charge: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:04 pm
Guelph police charged a 38-year-old man with impaired driving. View image in full screen
Guelph police charged a 38-year-old man with impaired driving. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man’s cravings for some late-night food on Sunday left him with an impaired driving charge.

In a news release on Monday, police said they received a call at around 10:20 p.m. from someone reporting that a man was sleeping in his car near a downtown fast-food restaurant.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion, shootings

Officers arrived and woke up the driver who police said was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

“He told officers he wanted food and drove to the location,” police said.

After the man was arrested, police said breath tests at the station revealed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Read more: Guelph police looking for 2 women who sold someone else’s pickup truck to scrapyard

A 38-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired driving and will make a court appearance in June.

The suspect’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingGuelphDrunk DrivingGuelph PoliceGuelph Newsimpaired driving guelphdrunk driving guelphImpaired driving Guelph police

