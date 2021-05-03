COVID-19 test site in Cambridge evacuated due to suspected gas leak

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says its COVID-19 testing centre on Holiday Inn Drive has been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

CMH says firefighters and employees from Enbridge Gas are at the scene.

The hospital is asking anyone who had booked at COVID-19 test to head to the Grand River Hospital’s drive-thru testing centre, which is located in downtown Kitchener at 15 Charles St. W.

There is no need to book an appointment, according to the hospital, as it says all appointments will be honoured at the testing centre in Kitchener.

The hospital says an update will be made about the situation at 12:30 p.m.

More to follow…