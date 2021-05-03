Menu

Canada

COVID-19 test site in Cambridge evacuated due to suspected gas leak

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:01 pm
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . View image in full screen
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says its COVID-19 testing centre on Holiday Inn Drive has been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

CMH says firefighters and employees from Enbridge Gas are at the scene.

Read more: Those 18+ in Waterloo Region hotspots can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital is asking anyone who had booked at COVID-19 test to head to the Grand River Hospital’s drive-thru testing centre, which is located in downtown Kitchener at 15 Charles St. W.

There is no need to book an appointment, according to the hospital, as it says all appointments will be honoured at the testing centre in Kitchener.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

The hospital says an update will be made about the situation at 12:30 p.m.

More to follow…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
