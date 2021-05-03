6 charged in weekend anti-lockdown protest in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six tickets were issued following an anti-lockdown protest in Cobourg on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers attended outside Victoria Hall on King Street West, where a group of 10 people gathered to protest Ontario’s stay-at-home order and other public health protocols.

Protests have been held every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Saturday’s gathering was the smallest to date.

Police say they spoke with the group, outlining the current provincial restrictions, which include requiring people to stay home except for essential purposes.

“All gatherings are prohibited, except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone,” police stated.

Police said they informed the participants that they had 10 minutes to disperse or those who continued to gather would be charged accordingly.

“As a result, several people chose to leave, and those who stayed were issued provincial offences notices,” police said.

Six tickets – each $880 — were issued to six individuals for breaches of the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The Cobourg Police Service supports all measures necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 and variants in our community and will continue to work with local public health, municipal and regional officials to ensure compliance,” police stated Monday. “Cobourg Police Service, in partnership with the Town of Cobourg By-law, will continue to be proactive and complaint-driven in response to the increased measures.

“We continue to respond to all calls for service and focus on the 4 Es — Engage, Explain, Educate and Enforce. Those that refuse to comply will receive the appropriate penalty.”

The service says residents who have a concern or complaint regarding possible violations of the current provincial order are encouraged to call the Cobourg Police Service at (905) 372-682.

